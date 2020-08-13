Akkineni Nagarjuna looks dapper in black casual tee as he takes part in Cyberabad’s plasma donation campaign

Akkineni Nagarjuna was spotted today at a plasma donation campaign held by Cyberabad police, where he honoured the donors with awards provided by the Telangana state government.

With the outspread of COVID 19, several celebrities from the media industry have been sharing awareness messages on social media. Tollywood celebrities are being more active by taking part in awareness and plasma donation campaigns. Akkineni Nagarjuna was spotted today at a plasma donation campaign held by Cyberabad police, where he honoured the donors with awards provided by the Telangana state government. In the photos, one can see Nagarjuna engaging in conversations with donors as he distributed the awards.

A couple of weeks back, sensational actor Vijay Deverakonda took part in the campaign and honored the donors with trophies. It is to be noted that Tollywood director SS Rajamouli, who has recovered from COVID 19, has also promised to donate plasma along with his family after they all develop antibodies. Yesterday, he took to his Instagram space and announced that he will donate plasma after his doctor’s advice on developing antibodies.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nagarjuna recently shared photo from the sets of Telugu Bigg Boss season 4. Sharing the photos, an excited Nagarjuna wrote, “Back on the floor with Lights, Camera, Action.. what a wow...WOW!!!” Apart from his work on television, Nagarjuna also has in his kitty, Wild Dog, directed by Ashishor Solomon. The film’s shooting was put on hold following the COVID 19 crisis. Nagarjuna will be seen playing as an encounter specialist – an NIA officer. The actor made the headlines recently after he took part in the Green India Challenge with his daughter-in-law Samantha.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

