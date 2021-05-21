Akkineni Nagarjuna on making his comeback with Brahmastra: Enjoyed working with Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt

In a recent interview, Akkineni Nagarjuna revealed why he chose to make his Bollywood comeback with Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. Scroll down to know his experience of working with Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt.

Tollywood superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni truly deserves no introduction, thanks to his amazing body of work. The actor is now gearing up for the release of his Bollywood film Brahmastra that also stars , , and Amitabh Bachchan. Akkineni is making his comeback to the Hindi cinema after many years. While his fans surely can’t wait to see him spell magic once again in B-Town, the actor has revealed what appealed to him to make his comeback with Ayan Mukerji’s directorial.

In a recent interview with the Times of India, Nagarjuna opened up about working with Alia & Ranbir in the film and called them 'fine actors.' When asked what it was like to work with the younger generation of Bollywood, he said, “Oh, you mean my generation? Cause I felt like the youngest guy on the sets.”

He added “I enjoyed working with Ranbir and Alia, they’re both fine actors and had great energy on sets. In fact, I’m someone who feeds off the energy of others on the sets so it was nice to work in a lively environment with a talented bunch of actors."

Talking about the movie, the 61-year-old actor mentioned that it was Brahmastra’s subject that made him decide to make a Bollywood comeback. He also said it’s an ambitious venture, made by a very talented group of people. And, he feels wonderful to be a part of such a larger-than-life film.

“The film is set in a mythical world that dates back 5,000 years. Brahmastra is basically the weapon of Brahma, and anybody who holds it controls the universe. In Hindu culture, that’s what they say about the Brahmastra. I was always interested in mythology and was fascinated by the Mahabharata and Ramayana. So it’s wonderful to be a part of such a larger-than-life film,” Nagarjuna said.

In the forthcoming epic saga, Nagarjuna Akkineni will be seen playing the role of an archaeologist, who will travel to an ancient temple near the Ganges along with his students on an expedition. Bankrolled by , Brahmastra will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

