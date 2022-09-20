Akkineni Nageswara Rao Birth Anniversary: Nagarjuna wishes late father 'immense love and gratitude'

The famous Telugu actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao would have turned 99 today on 20th of September. He passed away at the age of 90 in 2014 after battling stomach cancer. Before his demise, he was an active member of the film industry from his early 40s till 2013. Remembering his father on his birth anniversary, his son and actor Nagarjuna took to Twitter and penned a heartfelt note, paying tribute to the late Tollywood star.

Sharing a picture of Akkineni Nageswara Rao, The Ghost star penned on the micro-blogging site, "Remembering Nana on his birthday He would say - “I connect to my audience to bring them a brief escape to hope !! that’s all I know to do.” Sending our immense love and gratitude to him !! happy birthday."