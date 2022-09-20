Akkineni Nageswara Rao Birth Anniversary: Nagarjuna wishes late father 'immense love and gratitude'
Nagarjuna remembers his late father and actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao on his 99th birth anniversary.
The famous Telugu actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao would have turned 99 today on 20th of September. He passed away at the age of 90 in 2014 after battling stomach cancer. Before his demise, he was an active member of the film industry from his early 40s till 2013. Remembering his father on his birth anniversary, his son and actor Nagarjuna took to Twitter and penned a heartfelt note, paying tribute to the late Tollywood star.
Sharing a picture of Akkineni Nageswara Rao, The Ghost star penned on the micro-blogging site, "Remembering Nana on his birthday He would say - “I connect to my audience to bring them a brief escape to hope !! that’s all I know to do.” Sending our immense love and gratitude to him !! happy birthday."
Check out the post below:
Nagarjuna will soon be hitting his film century as he will be starring in his 100th project. Reportedly, he has compiled a team of four filmmakers to write this ambitious venture. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actor was quoted saying, “They are all being assigned, that’s been done. I am looking into all of those things. I want to make sure. I can’t tell you the names of these filmmakers because there are two or three I am listening to in parallel, so it’s not nice."
In the meantime, Nagarjuna will next grace the big screens with the action drama, The Ghost. Helmed by Praveen Sattaru, Sonal Chauhan will be seen as the female lead in the film. It also stars Gul Panag, Anikha Surendran, Manish Chaudhari, Ravi Varma, Srikanth Iyengar in pivotal roles, among others.
