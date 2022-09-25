Akkineni's: Nagarjuna on way to The Ghost pre-release with sons Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni

Nagarjuna and Sonal Chauhan will grace the silver screens as cops in the highly-discussed action entertainer, The Ghost. Today, as the makers have organized the pre-release event of the film, Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni decided to accompany their dad, Nagarjuna to the event. Recently, the Agent star posted a picture on social media, posing with brother Naga Chaitanya, dad Nagarjuna, and Sonal Chauhan on the flight as they head for the pre-release. The post was captioned, "The Ghost Time...Kurnool".

The Ghost is slated to hit the big screens on October 5th this year, during Dussehra. For those who do not know, Nagarjuna and Sonal Chauhan will be seen as Interpol officers in the movie. Going by trailer, the former is on a mission to save his sister, played by Gul Panag, and niece, played by Anikha Surendran from the gangsters. His subordinate Sonal Chouhan assists him in the task.