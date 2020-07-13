  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Akshara Gowda regrets acting in Thalapathy Vijay’s Thuppakki; Says she was promised THIS role originally

Actor Akshara Gowda was seen in a short role in the AR Murugadoss directorial. She alleged that she was offered to play the role of Kajal Aggarwal’s friend initially.
2389 reads Mumbai
Akshara Gowda regrets acting in Thalapathy Vijay’s Thuppakki; Says she was promised THIS role originallyAkshara Gowda regrets acting in Thalapathy Vijay’s Thuppakki; Says she was promised THIS role originally
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Thalapathy Vijay’s Thuppakki was one of the important movies of the year. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film turned out to be a turning point in Vijay, and the film’s female lead Kajal Aggarwal’s career. Vijay played the role of an army officer, who was on an undercover operation. Actor Akshara Gowda was seen in a short role in the film. Talking during an interview with a web portal, Akshara revealed that she regretted playing the role. She added, she was offered to play the role of Kajal Aggarwal’s friend initially.

“The only good thing about Thuppakki for me is Thalapathy, Murugadoss sir and Santosh Sivan sir, otherwise what role did I do? I regret playing that role, not with whom I shot. They told me that I would play Kajal Aggarwal’s friend, and the narration was different. I was new; I didn’t know how it would work. There are no hard feelings, even today if any one of them call me I would work,” The Times Of India quoted her as saying.

Meanwhile, it was reported recently that Vijay and AR Murugadoss are all set to join hands yet again. Some reports even claimed that Kajal Aggarwal will be seen as the leading lady in the film, and it will be a sequel to Thuppakki. However, no official announcement has been made yet. Vijay will be next seen in Master directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the main antagonist, while Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah will be seen as the leading ladies.

Credits :The Times Of India

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Shilpa Shetty's drop dead gorgeous looks
Shehnaaz Gill VS Himanshi Khurana Controversy- All you need to know about ex Bigg Boss inmates’ online fight
Harsh Beniwal: From being a college drop out to collaborating with Tiger Shroff | The Journey
PrimeTime Partners: Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka co stars Aditi Sharma & Vikram Singh Chauhan on their chemistry
Abhishek Bachchan on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s response to Breathe-Into the Shadows trailer and Aaradhya
Sidharth Shukla’s TOP fights in the Bigg Boss house
Take a look at Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's eternal love story
How well does Yami Gautam know her sister Surilie Gautam?
Karan Patel in comparison with Karan Singh Grover, Naagin 5, Erica & Parth, pay cuts
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput anniversary: Check out the couple’s interesting revelations
Aashiqui boy Rahul Roy on walking away from films, Mahesh Bhatt, outsider, Bigg Boss, insecurities

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement