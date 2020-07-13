Akshara Gowda regrets acting in Thalapathy Vijay’s Thuppakki; Says she was promised THIS role originally

Actor Akshara Gowda was seen in a short role in the AR Murugadoss directorial. She alleged that she was offered to play the role of Kajal Aggarwal’s friend initially.

Thalapathy Vijay’s Thuppakki was one of the important movies of the year. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film turned out to be a turning point in Vijay, and the film’s female lead Kajal Aggarwal’s career. Vijay played the role of an army officer, who was on an undercover operation. Actor Akshara Gowda was seen in a short role in the film. Talking during an interview with a web portal, Akshara revealed that she regretted playing the role. She added, she was offered to play the role of Kajal Aggarwal’s friend initially.

“The only good thing about Thuppakki for me is Thalapathy, Murugadoss sir and Santosh Sivan sir, otherwise what role did I do? I regret playing that role, not with whom I shot. They told me that I would play Kajal Aggarwal’s friend, and the narration was different. I was new; I didn’t know how it would work. There are no hard feelings, even today if any one of them call me I would work,” The Times Of India quoted her as saying.

Meanwhile, it was reported recently that Vijay and AR Murugadoss are all set to join hands yet again. Some reports even claimed that Kajal Aggarwal will be seen as the leading lady in the film, and it will be a sequel to Thuppakki. However, no official announcement has been made yet. Vijay will be next seen in Master directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the main antagonist, while Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah will be seen as the leading ladies.

