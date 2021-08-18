Akshara Haasan's ex boyfriend Tanuj Virwani opens up on her leaked private photos controversy

Kamal Haasan’s youngest daughter and actress Akshara Haasan hit the headlines a couple of years ago for all the wrong reasons. The actress got into an unfortunate incident after her private pictures got leaked on the Internet. Akshara was then dating veteran actress Rati Agnihotri's son Tanuj Virwani. However, when her private pictures were leaked on the internet, they already had a mutual breakup and due to the same, fans of the actress began to suspect that Tanuj had a role to play in the incident.

Now, years after, Tanuj Virwani has opened up on the entire controversy and how he expected Akshara to issue a public statement in order to clear that he wasn't involved in the act. He told RJ Siddharth Kannan in an interview recently, "Everything that came out in the media was very unfortunate. Because Akshara and I had a mutual breakup; she went her way, I went my way. In fact, we were friends, even after we parted ways. And then this whole thing about leaked pictures came out, and I'd just started climbing the ladder of my career. And I was like, 'Man, I really don't need this right now. This is not what I'm working for. Everything that I do, this is getting in the way of that."

He also added about how months after the incident, he was constantly asked dirty and embarrassing questions. "In society, it's not innocent until proven guilty, it's guilty until proven innocent," he added.

Tanuj Virwani further revealed that he did call Akshara over the leaked photos incident and asked if she thought he was involved.

He said, "I picked up the phone and asked her, 'Do you think I did this?' and she said, 'Of course not'. So I'm like, 'So that means I didn't do it, so if you make one call, or put out one social media post that 'hey, he didn't do it', because pictures can be leaked, we all live in vulnerable times... And I'm like, 'Why can't you say I didn't do it, everyone will shut up'. And she was like her dad is getting into politics right now and she can't do it. That was the last conversation we had."

Calling it unfortunate, Tanuj said they don't speak to each other now despite having a strong equation then.

