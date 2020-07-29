Akshara Haasan's shares an emotional post about her make up artist Sachin after his demise due to COVID 19

As per the latest news reports, Akshara Haasan had also shared another message stating that her make-up artist Sachin had passed away due to COVID 19 and how he had been working with her since the film Shamitabh.

Actress Akshara Haasan has shared an emotional post about her make-up artist Sachin who tragically passed away due to COVID 19. The actress shared a message on her Instagram story. As per the latest news reports, Akshara Haasan had also shared another message stating that her make-up artist Sachin had passed away due to COVID 19 and how he had been working with her since the film Shamitabh. The actress reportedly shared a very heartfelt post for her make-up artist on his passing. The actress reportedly prayed for Sachin's family and for their well-being.

The southern beauty Akshara Haasan made her debut in Hindi film industry with the flick titled Shamitabh. This film featured Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and southern star Dhanush. The actress essayed the role of Akshara Pandey. All the actors of the film received positive responses and praise from the fans and film audiences. The actress recently made headlines when there was a strong speculation that she and her sister Shruti Haasan will be starring in a southern remake of an American film called Don't Breathe.

Check out the photo

This news led to a lot of excitement and intrigue in the project as the two sisters would be starring in the same film. But, later on news came to light that the Haasan sisters are not involved in the project. The fans and followers of Shruti and Akshara would have loved to see both of them in the same film.

(ALSO READ: Shruti Haasan and sister Akshara Haasan not approached for the south remake of Don't Breathe?)

Share your comment ×