Akshay Kumar congratulates Allu Arjun for the massive opening for Pushpa: The Rise: Planning to watch it soon

Allu Arjun fans have been in for a massive treat as his much talked about Pushpa: The Rise has finally hit the screens. The movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead and has been creating a massive buzz in the town. Helmed by Sukumar, the movie has released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi and has reportedly opened to rave reviews from the audience and critics alike. And while Pushpa: The Rise continues to roar at the box office, congratulatory messages have been pouring in from all corners for the team.

Amid this, Akshay Kumar has also taken to social media and extended his best wishes to Allu Arjun and the team of Pushpa: The Rise. He also mentioned that while he hasn’t watched the movie yet, he is planning to watch it soon. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Akshay shared the trailer of the movie and wrote, “Congratulations @alluarjun on the massive response you have received from all over India for #PushpaTheRise, another big win for our industry…planning to watch it real soon”. Overwhelmed with Akshay’s gesture, Allu Arjun replied, “Thank you very much Akshay ji. Nice of you to send your warm wishes. Congratulations to you too. Glad people are coming back to theatres & Indian Film industry started shining again”.

Take a look at Akshay’s tweet for Allu Arjun:

Congratulations @alluarjun on the massive response you have received from all over India for #PushpaTheRise, another big win for our industry…planning to watch it real soon. @GTelefilms pic.twitter.com/7GAL78rPha — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 21, 2021

To note, the Pushpa series will be coming out in two parts. While Pushpa: The Rise had released on December 17, the next part will be out next year. Talking about the same, music composer Devi Sri Prasad said, “When Sukumar narrated itself I was how I would accommodate all in one. Then they came with the idea of dividing it into two parts. When Sukumar sir narrated I thought it is 4 hours film. When we started shooting it got even longer. The film is clearly telling that I cannot be into one part. It was saying it should be in 2 parts”.

