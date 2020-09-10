Akshay Kumar responds to Keerthy Suresh’s birthday wish after she shared THROWBACK photo with him; See post

Taking to her Twitter space, Keerthy Suresh had wished Akshay Kumar on his birthday by sharing a photo from the National Award ceremony.

Yesterday, Bollywood star celebrated his birthday and social media was filled with wishes from fans of the actor and people from the industry. Keerthy Suresh took to her Twitter space and shared a throwback photo from the National Award ceremony and wished Akshay, a happy birthday. In the photo, Keerthy can be seen shaking Akshay’s hand. Sharing the photo, Keerthy wished him with a blessed year.

She wrote on the microblogging website, “Wishing you a very happy birthday @akshaykumar sir. May you have a blessed year ahead”. Sharing the tweet, Akshay thanked Keerthy for the heartfelt wish. Keerthy Suresh received the Best Actress Award for her film Mahanati, while Akshay received the Best Actor Award for his film Padman. Several other actors from the South including Mohanlal wished for his birthday and all social media platforms were filled with birthday wishes.

Wishing you a very happy birthday @akshaykumar sir. May you have a blessed year ahead #HappyBirthdayAkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/CRohq4RZic — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) September 9, 2020

On the work front, Keerthy Suresh will be next seen in Miss India and Good Luck Sakhi. The makers of Good Luck Sakhi recently wrapped up the shooting schedule. She also has in her kitty Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe, directed by Siruthai Siva. Some reports suggest that she will be playing the role of Goddess Sita in Prabhas starrer Adipurush directed by Om Raut. Hearsay has that she will be playing the leading lady in Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata. However, no official information has been made yet on her starring in Adipurush or Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

