Akshay Kumar showers love on ‘superhuman’ Rajinikanth as he wishes him best of health on his birthday

On the occasion of superstar Rajinikanth’s 70th birthday, Akshay Kumar has penned a heartwarming birthday wish for him.

The legendary Kollywood actor Rajinikanth is a force to reckon with and is one of the biggest superstars in the film industry. As he turns 70 today, the actor has been receiving heartwarming birthday wishes from his ardent fans and friends from the industry. Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has wished the superstar a 'healthier and longer life' on his social media. Now, his '2.0' co-actor has wished the superstar in the sweetest way possible. Extending his warm wishes, the Khiladi Kumar said he feels fortunate to have worked with him.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Akshay shared a stunning picture with Rajinikanth wherein both the actors can be seen smiling as they pose for the picture-perfect. He captioned the picture as, “Superhuman onscreen and a superb human off it...always feel fortunate to have shared screen space with you sir. Here’s wishing you a year filled with the best of health and more health. Happy birthday @rajinikanth sir.” Interestingly, to mark his birthday, #HappyBirthdayRajinikanth has been trending on Twitter with his fans wishing the Kollywood superstar.

Take a look at ’s Instagram post:

On a related note, Rajinikanth is overwhelmed by the wishes he has received from everyone and penned a heartfelt thank you note. He tweeted, “My heartfelt thanks to Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, MK Stalin and all my friends from the state and central governments for wishing me on my birthday. Other than this, I also thank my co workers and media friends for enthusiastically wishing me on my birthday. I wholeheartedly thank my fans from across the world who are the reason for my living for wishing me on my birthday.”

Also Read: Rajinikanth pens a heartfelt thank you note to his fans and media friends for wishing him on his birthday

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Akshay Kumar Instagram

Share your comment ×