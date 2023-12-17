Akshay Kumar to Rashmika; When Samantha’s Oo Antava from Allu Arjun’s Pushpa made every celebrity tap their feet

Pushpa: The Rise starring Allu Arjun in the lead role and directed by Sukumar has clocked in its second year of release which also marks two years since Samantha dropped her dance number Oo Antava in theaters as well.

The dance number which featured the Kushi actress was not only a banger to listen to but also enjoyed a widespread appeal for the song, which made everyone from toddlers to old people dance to its tune. Let’s take a stroll down memory lane to look at some of the iconic reprisals celebrities did for the hit song.

Check out throwback videos of Oo Antava

From Akshay Kumar to Varun Dhawan celebrities all around started to tap their feet at this earful banger, which was not only a peppy track to listen to but also a visually competent choreography.

Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Prior to their episode for Koffee With Karan, Akshay Kumar, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu tapped their toes to a few lines from Oo Antava, where both the actors did the iconic step which originally featured Allu Arjun and Samantha.

Akshay Kumar and Nora Fatehi

Talking about Akshay Kumar, we can’t miss out on the stage performance he did on the same track but this time with Nora Fatehi, setting fire to the stage with their massive steps.

Rashmika Mandanna

Just like everybody else, Pushpa’s own Srivalli also danced a few steps to the banger. During the promotion of the film back in 2021, Rashmika Mandanna danced onstage to the dance number, igniting a huge round of applause and cheers.

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu were shooting for their Amazon Prime web series, Citadel in Serbia where they took a night at a club along with the show’s crew. The club started playing the banger where Samantha and Varun were seen hooting and having fun with everyone present around them.

More about Pushpa 2

Pushpa: The Rise, the blockbuster film from 2021 that even conferred Allu Arjun his National Award has been two years since its release. The film which was lauded by everyone for its action, drama and emotions is finally getting a sequel next year.

The film’s shooting is going on in full swing now with Rashmika Mandanna also joining them a few days ago. The film directed by Sukumar is said to be bigger than the previous one. Besides the leading actors, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and many more are reprising their roles from the first part.

Moreover, after finishing the shoot for Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun is joining hands with director Trivikram Srinivas for their next collaboration together, with rumors of Trisha Krishnan playing the lead role.

