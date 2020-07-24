AL Vijay’s next directorial to have Vijay Sethupathi and Anushka Shetty in lead roles?

AL Vijay and Anushka Shetty have worked together for two films namely Deiva Thirumagal and Thaandavam.

It is well known that Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi has huge line up of films in his kitty. At a time when fans are eagerly awaiting the release of his film with Thalapathy Vijay's Master, the latest buzz is that the star actor has been roped in to play the lead role in AL Vijay’s next directorial venture. Reports also suggest that Anushka Shetty will be seen as the female lead in the film. If reports turn out to be true, this film will mark the first pairing up of the critically acclaimed actors.

Hearsay has that the film will be produced by Ishari Ganesh under the banner Vels Films International. AL Vijay and Anushka Shetty have worked together for two films namely Deiva Thirumagal and Thaandavam. Meanwhile, Anushka Shetty is awaiting the release of her multi-lingual film Nishabdham with R Madhavan. Directed by Hemant Madhukar, the highly anticipated thriller is produced by Kona Venkat and TG Vishwaprasad. Nishabdham has music by Gopi Sunder, Shaneil Deo is the director of photography and Prawin Pudi is the editor of the film.

On the other hand, Vijay Sethupathi will be next seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Master, in which he will be playing the main antagonist. He has in his kitty Laabam, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal and the biopic of Muttiah Muralitharan. Recently, his first look poster for Tughlaq Durbar was released and it received massive attention from movie buffs. The trailer of his another upcoming film Ka Pae Ranasingam was released recently and it is expected to hit the big screens after the pandemic situation is contained.

Credits :The Times Of India

