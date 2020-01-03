Ala Vaikuntapuramloo: Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde's film given a U/A Certificate by Censor Board
Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde's upcoming film, Ala Vaikuntapuramloo is set to release this Sankranti and the makers are leaving no stone unturned for the promotions. Ala Vaikuntapuramloo will hit the screens on January 12th and ahead of its release, Allu Arjun shares the good news with his fans. The Telugu star took to Instagram and shared about the upcoming film passed with a U/A certificate by Censor Board. AA shared a very funky picture and wrote, "Censor Over For AVPL . It’s a Clean U/A . #alavaikunthapurramuloo."
Also Read: Allu Arjun's daughter Arha does signature 'dosa step' from Ramuloo Ramulaa song and its too cute for words
Pooja Hegde will be seen playing Allu Arjun's boss in the film. Her character in the film will have a bit of spunk and the banter between the two lead actors will be fun to see. Also, the romantic scenes and sizzling chemistry between Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde will be one of the highlights. Ala Vaikuntapuramloo is expected to be fun, quirky and perfect entertainer during Sankranti.
Add new comment