Ala Vaikuntapuramloo: Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde's hook step in this Butta Bomma BTS video goes viral

While Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru released a new party number Daang Daang from the film, Pooja Hegde has shared BTS video of Butta Bomma song from Ala Vaikuntapuramloo. Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde's hook step from the upcoming song is going viral.
3692 reads Mumbai
Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde's upcoming film Ala Vaikuntapuramloo is slated for a release on January 12, 2020. The film is all set to clash with Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna's Sarileru Neekevvaru, which is releasing on January 11. The makers of the film are leaving no stone unturned to create the much-needed hype ahead of their big releases. While Mahesh Babu starrer released a new party number Daang Daang from the film, Pooja Hegde has shared BTS video of Butta Bomma song from Ala Vaikuntapuramloo. The actress took to Instagram and shared the sneak peek video from the upcoming song that is going viral on social media. 

Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde's hook step from the upcoming song is going viral and fans can't wait to know what's in the stores next. Giving a glimpse of the same, Pooja wrote on Instagram, "Here’s a special sneak peak of #buttabomma for you’ll...shhhh...don’t tell anyone." After Samajavaragamana, Ramuloo Ramulaa, OMG Daddy, moviegoers are eagerly waiting for Butta Bomma video song. Lyrics by Ramajogayya Sastry, Butta Bomma song has music by Thaman and has sung by Armaan Malik.
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ala Vaikuntapuramloo also features Tabu, Nivetha Pethuraj, Rajendra Prasad, Jayaram, Sushanth, Vennela Kishore, Sunil, Navdeep, Brahmaji, Murali Sharma, Rahul Ramakrishna, Harsha Vardhan, Sachin Khedekar. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas and the film is produced under the banners of Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations. 

