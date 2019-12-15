Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo: A glimpse of Allu Arjun & Pooja Hegde's first look from the upcoming romantic song

Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo starrer has managed to set high curiosity among the moviegoers. While we wait to know what's in the stores next, the makers of the film have shared the first look from the upcoming romantic Butta Bomma song teaser.

The South star Allu Arjun is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo. Starring Pooja Hegde in the female lead. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception. From the first teaser to the songs of the film, Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo starrer has managed to set high curiosity among the moviegoers. While we wait to know what's in the stores next, the makers of the film have shared the first look from the upcoming romantic Butta Bomma song teaser.

Taking to Twitter, the production house of the film wrote, "A beautiful melody that will string your hearts, #ButtaBommaSongTeaser from #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo audio will release on 18th Dec." The teaser of the song will be out on December 18th and fans can't keep calm. Meanwhile, revealing about her role in the film, Pooja Hegde, who was last seen in Housefull 4 said, "I play Allu Arjun's boss in the film, so my character will have a bit of spunk. She is strict yet soft at the same time and the banter between the two of us will be fun to see."

Pooja also promised that romantic scenes with Allu Arjun are going to be one of the highlights in the film. Talking to Times Of India, the stunner said, "The romantic scenes involving Bunny and I will be the ones to watch out for. They'll be quirky yet super fun to watch. It has the Trivikram stamp all over it, so you can expect lots of entertainment."

A beautiful melody that will string your hearts, #ButtaBommaSongTeaser from #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo audio will release on 18th Dec @alluarjun #Trivikram @hegdepooja @MusicThaman pic.twitter.com/AyuUOLjJFE — Geetha Arts (@GeethaArts) December 15, 2019

Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo is set to release on January 12, 2020, just a day after Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru releases i.e. January 11th. Directed by Trivikram Srinavas, this Allu Arjun starrer will also feature actors Sushanth, Nivetha Pethuraj and .

Credits :Twitter

