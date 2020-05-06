Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo's song Butta Bomma was initially not considered for the film, reveals S Thaman

Noted music composer S. Thaman has revealed that the song Butta Bomma was initially not considered for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Read on for further details.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is among the best movies which have been released earlier this year. Needless to see, the action drama featuring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde has been declared a blockbuster hit and has received a tremendous response from the movie lovers. Apart from its amazing plot and impressive star cast, the movie has garnered appreciation for another reason, its songs. Yes, that’s right. Every song from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has become a chartbuster and has garnered millions of views on social media.

Among all the songs, Butta Bomma crooned by Bollywood singer Armaan Malik has received a lot of love from everyone. Recently, S. Thaman who had composed the music for the movie has made a shocking revelation about the popular song that is sure to shock the movie buffs. The music composer states that Butta Bomma was initially not considered for the movie and it was decided to replace the same with another song. However, he asked Allu Arjun to replace it instead.

The stylish star made his call and the rest is history as revealed by the noted musician. S. Thaman also gives 50 percent credit to Allu Arjun’s amazing dance moves for Butta Bomma’s popularity. Apart from this, songs like Ramuloo Ramulaa, OMG Daddy, and Samajavaragamana are some of the other songs that have made it to the hearts of music lovers. Talking about Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, the movie has been co-produced by Allu Aravind and S. Radha Krishna. It has been directed by Trivikram Srinivas.

Check out the song Butta Bomma below:

