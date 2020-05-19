Ala Vaikunthapurramloo actress Nivetha Pethuraj's latest selfie is beyond beautiful & we are all hearts for it

Recently, the South beauty shared a couple of selfies while enjoying her coffee. One can see in the photos, Nivetha Pethuraj flaunting her glowing skin in no-makeup look and is treating her fans with beautiful quarantine pictures.

South beauty Nivetha Pethuraj, who was recently seen in Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, is grabbing all the attention over her latest Instagram photos. The stunner is super active on social media and often keeps treating her fans with adorable photos of her. Recently, South beauty shared a couple of selfies while enjoying her coffee. One can see in the photos, Nivetha Pethuraj flaunting her glowing skin in no-makeup look. Looks like the actress is pampering herself to the best amid lockdown and is making the best use of quarantine period.

We might have seen Nivetha in simple and light-hearted roles on the big screen but off-screen, she is totally same and we are all hearts on her latest Instagram photos. Recently, a lot of photoshoot pictures were uploaded on actress' fake Twitter accounts. After the pictures went viral, the actress took to social media and issued a clarification on the same. She wrote, “Hey guys, there are numerous fake accounts floating on Twitter. @Nivetha_Tweets is my only Twitter ID. Don't encourage fake accounts. Working on getting verifying this handle soon. Thanks :) Link In description. Thank you."

In the video, Nivetha Pethuraj requested her fans to stop sharing random photos and urged them to follow her original Twitter profile.

Check out her latest no-makeup look below:

On the work front, Nivetha Pethuraj was last seen in Prabhudheva’s Kollywood cop drama Pon Manickavel and Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The stunner will be seen next in Ram Pothineni's Red.

