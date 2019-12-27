Ala Vaikunthapurramloo actress Pooja Hegde looks all glowy & beautiful in her latest PIC; Take a look

Pooja Hegde has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle in which she looks all glowy and beautiful. Check out her latest picture.

Southern beauty Pooja Hegde definitely does not need any introduction. The stunning actress is currently on cloud nine as she had an amazing growth in her career this year. Her last two South movies, Maharshi and Gaddalakonda Ganesh have performed well at the box office. Moreover, her latest Bollywood movie Housefull 4 also received positive response from the audiences as well as the film critics. The Mohenjo Daro actress often remains in the news owing to her frequent exotic vacays.

Pooja Hegde is frequently active on social media where she enjoys a massive fan following too. She often keeps them updated with whatever is happening in her life. Recently, the Maharshi actress has shared yet another picture on her Instagram handle. Pooja, who is currently holidaying in London, looks flawless in this picture as she is seen wearing a blue jacket and a pink woolen beanie cap. The Jaan actress looks pretty even with minimal makeup and this picture is just the perfect proof!

Check out the picture of Pooja Hegde below:

On the professional front, Pooja Hegde will be collaborating with Baahubali actor Prabhas for the Telugu romantic drama titled Jaan. It has been produced by UV Creations and Gopikrishna Movies. Pooja will also star alongwith Allu Arjun, , Jayaram and Nivetha Pethuraj in the Telugu action drama, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The movie, which is slated to be released next year, has been produced by S. Radha Krishna and Allu Aravind.

