Ala Vaikunthapurramloo: Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde starrer gets a NEW PROMO; Check it out

Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, which was released yesterday, gets a new promo, as the makers have released a short video clip of a fight sequence.

The makers of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramloo have released a new 'Sankranti promo' for the movie. In the 20-second video clip, Allu Arjun can be seen giving a mass entry to a fight sequence. The power-packed fight will give you goosebumps. At a time when Tollywood fans are gripped with Allu Arjun mania, this video will definitely give even more boost to the fans of the mega star.

The family entertainer, which was released on January 12, has music composed by Thaman and it is jointly produced by S Radhakrishna and Allu Aravind. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the trailer of the movie was released last month and fans have been waiting to watch the movie ever since. Apart from the main cast members, the movie has huge ensemble cast including Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Jayaram and Sathyaraj in the supporting roles.

#alavaikunthapurramuloo releasing tomorrow. Hoping to entertain you , your family and all your dear ones this Sankranthi . Happy Sankranthi to all of you from the bottom of my heart . pic.twitter.com/4vLsfwEGxQ — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) January 11, 2020

Talking about the film’s box office, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo opened to a positive response. The day 1 collection across the globe is about Rs 30 crore. In USA, the film has crossed 1 million dollar mark. Ala Vaikunthapurramloo had a box office clash with Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru, which was released on January 11. Amid the clash, both the films are shining bright at the box office. As the Sankranti holidays are fast approaching, it can be expected that both the films will have a steady run.

