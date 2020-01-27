Ala Vaikunthapurramloo Box Office: Allu Arjun's film surpasses Mahesh Babu starrer Bharat Ane Nenu in the US

In the USA, Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramloo has surpassed superstar Mahesh Babu starrer political drama Bharat Ane Nenu.

Stylish star Allu Arjun's latest release, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo has been setting box office records with each passing day. The film, which released on January 12, stars Pooja Hegde in the female lead. The family entertainer opened to massive response and has crossed Rs 200 crore mark at the worldwide box office. The Allu Arjun starrer is not only earning big in India but also in the international markets. In the USA, the film has surpassed superstar Mahesh Babu starrer political drama Bharat Ane Nenu.

According to trade reports, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has become the all-time fourth highest grosser in the USA. It has grossed USD 52,008 from 88 locations and with this, it takes total US gross to USD 3,420,402. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Baahubali: The Beginning and Ram Charan starrer Rangasthalam are currently in the top list of all-time highest-grossing Telugu movies in the US. With the film is setting a new record each day despite facing heavy competition with Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru, stylish star Allu Arjun has occupied space to be one of the biggest stars the Telugu film industry.

Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the movie has a huge ensemble cast including Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Jayaram and Sathyaraj in the supporting roles.

Thanking the fans for sending love and support, Allu Arjun said, "I whole heartedly Thank my audience for blessing us with this magnanimous Hitt ... and bringing smiles into our lives . Soo contented in our hearts to celebrate the success with you all . Humbled #AVPL celebrations."

