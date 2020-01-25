Ala Vaikunthapurramloo Box Office Collection: Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde starrer achieves a milestone

Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramloo has achieved yet another milestone by itching towards the Rs 200 crore mark.

Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurrampoo is all set to cross Rs 35 crore mark in Nizam this weekend. With Rs 119 crore at the box office within one week of its release, the film has now become the second highest grosser in the Nizam and Andhra area after Baahubali: The Conclusion. Thus, the Trivikram Srinivas directorial has now occupied 3rd position in Nizam beating multi-starrer high budget movie Saaho and Sye Raa. However, trade pundits predict that it looks unlikely for the film to take the 2nd position, as Baahubali has been there strongly for a while now.

With this unbelievable number and a high possibility to enter the 200-crore club soon, stylish star Allu Arjun has occupied a space to be one of the biggest stars the Telugu film industry has ever seen. Before Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, only five films have crossed the 200-crore mark in the South cinema. According to trade pundits, Ala Vaikunthapuramloo might be the sixth film to go beyond 200 crore.

I whole heartedly Thank my audience for blessing us with this magnanimous Hitt ... and bringing smiles into our lives . Soo contented in our hearts to celebrate the success with you all . Humbled #AVPL celebrations pic.twitter.com/dALWQhWn6n — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) January 19, 2020

The family entertainer, which was released on January 12, 2020, has music composed by Thaman and it is jointly produced by S Radhakrishna and Allu Aravind. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the trailer of the movie was released last month and fans have been waiting to watch the movie ever since. Apart from the main cast members, the movie has huge ensemble cast including Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Jayaram and Sathyaraj in the supporting roles.

Credits :Indiaglitz

