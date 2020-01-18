Ala Vaikunthapurramloo Box Office Collection: Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde starrer crosses 2 million mark in the US

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo has emerged to be the first movie of Tollywood star Allu Arjun that managed to mint more than 2 million dollars in the USA.

Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramloo has reached a new milestone in the USA market. This is the first movie of the actor that managed to mint more than two million dollars in the USA. Before Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, Race Gurram was the film of Allu Arjun in the US market, which collected USD 1.39 million. The Trivikram directorial is likely to make USD 3 million, reportedly.

Media reports also suggest that the Allu Arjun starrer has also beaten Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru at the USA box office. It should be noted that the films were released on consecutive days. While Ala Vaikunthapurramloo has touched USD 2 million, Sarileru Neekevvaru has managed to make about USD 1.8 million so far. The film has a perfect mix of romance and drama and it attracted family audience with its feel-good content and timely comebacks in the comedy track.

Thousand and thousands of gatherings at the theatres worldwide , Millions of Praises , Crores of Collections and above all Infinite Love & Blessings . Definitely need to Celebrate this Success which you have gifted us and Thank you all in Person . AVPL team humbly invites you to pic.twitter.com/Akw4jeRGT3 — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) January 18, 2020

To the film’s distributors, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo has already been a profitable venture as the overseas rights were sold for Rs 8 crore. Starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the key roles, the movie hit the big screens on January 11 in the USA. Jointly bankrolled by Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna under the banner of Geetha Arts, Haarika & Hassine Creations, the film had music by Thaman. Apart from Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde, the movie has huge ensemble cast including , Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Jayaram and Sathyaraj in the supporting roles.

