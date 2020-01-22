Ala Vaikunthapurramloo Box Office Collection: Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde's film crosses Rs 200 crore worldwide
Stylish star of the Telugu film industry Allu Arjun is currently in the best phase of his life, on professional as well as personal level. His latest release Ala Vaikunthapurramloo starring Pooja Hegde in the female lead has set the box office on fire. Though it clashed with Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru which released a day before Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, Allu Arjun starrer is earning good and setting huge records at the ticket windows. In fact, both the films have done well at the ticket counters in the first week.
.@alluarjun Trivikram's #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo 10 Days 220cr gross & 143cr share (Non-BB Record
Nizam 35.69
Ceded 18.07
Vizag 18.80
Gntr 9.93
East 9.89
West 7.65
Krishna 8.80
Nellore 4.07
Tel States-112.90 Cr
Karnataka10.70
TN,KL & RoI 3.60
US12.50
RoW 3.55
Total share-143.25Cr pic.twitter.com/DP35cFMHsU
— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 22, 2020
Directed by Trivikram, Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde starrer also features Tabu and Sushanth in supporting roles. The family entertainer is produced by Allu Aravind and Chinna Babu under the banner of Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations. The film has music by Thaman and the songs are one of the highlights. Cinematography and editing has been handled by Naveen Nooli.
