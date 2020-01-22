Ala Vaikunthapurramloo Box Office Collection: Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde's film crosses Rs 200 crore worldwide

Allu Arjun is currently in the best phase of his life professionally as well as personally. His latest release Ala Vaikunthapurramloo starring Pooja Hegde in the female lead has set the box office on fire.

Stylish star of the Telugu film industry Allu Arjun is currently in the best phase of his life, on professional as well as personal level. His latest release Ala Vaikunthapurramloo starring Pooja Hegde in the female lead has set the box office on fire. Though it clashed with Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru which released a day before Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, Allu Arjun starrer is earning good and setting huge records at the ticket windows. In fact, both the films have done well at the ticket counters in the first week.

Allu Arjun and director Trivikram Srinivas have together managed to pull the crowd to the cinema halls. Ala Vaikunthapurramloo has earned Rs 220 crore gross worldwide and Rs 143 crore share in India (Non-Baahubali record). Bunny is clearly on cloud nine and the actor, who is known for his humble nature made sure to thank his fans for all the love and support. Taking to Instagram, he said, "I whole heartedly Thank my audience for blessing us with this magnanimous Hitt ... and bringing smiles into our lives . Soo contented in our hearts to celebrate the success with you all . Humbled #AVPL celebrations."

.@alluarjun Trivikram's #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo 10 Days 220cr gross & 143cr share (Non-BB Record

Nizam 35.69

Ceded 18.07

Vizag 18.80

Gntr 9.93

East 9.89

West 7.65

Krishna 8.80

Nellore 4.07

Tel States-112.90 Cr Karnataka10.70

TN,KL & RoI 3.60

US12.50

RoW 3.55

Total share-143.25Cr pic.twitter.com/DP35cFMHsU — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 22, 2020

Directed by Trivikram, Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde starrer also features and Sushanth in supporting roles. The family entertainer is produced by Allu Aravind and Chinna Babu under the banner of Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations. The film has music by Thaman and the songs are one of the highlights. Cinematography and editing has been handled by Naveen Nooli.

