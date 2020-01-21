Ala Vaikunthapurramloo Box Office Collection: Allu Arjun starrer continues its strong run

Allu Arjun's film is minting numbers not only in India but also internationally, though it clashed with another biggie, Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru which released a day before Ala Vaikunthapurramloo.

Stylish star of the Telugu film industry Allu Arjun is on cloud nine as his latest release Ala Vaikunthapurramloo opened to a massive response from the audience and critics alike. The film opened to amazing numbers which only increased in the first week. With approx Rs 119 crores (net) at the box office within one week, the film has now become the second-highest grosser in the Nizam/Andhra area after Baahubali - The Conclusion. Allu Arjun and director Trivikram Srinivas' magic has managed to pull the crowd to the cinema halls.

Sharing the excitement on these humongous numbers, a spokesperson from the film’s production house, Geetha Arts says, “Every film we work on, we have faith in it. With Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, our conviction was hugely rewarded. The numbers that we are seeing are great; they mean that so many people have taken time out from their lives and trusted us to entertain them. The positive response for the film, the unique story, the music and of course, Allu Arjun, has not stopped since we released just over a week back. The love of the audience has helped us reach this level of success and we are sure that it will help us achieve new milestones too.”

Credits :Pinkvilla

