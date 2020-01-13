Ala Vaikunthapurramloo day 1 box office collections: The Allu Arjun starrer shows signs of a steady run

Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikuthapurramloo's day 1 box office collection shows signs that the film will have a steady run in the coming weeks.

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, which has Tollywood megastar Allu Arjun in lead role, was released yesterday amid huge expectations. The film, which also has Pooja Hegde and in key roles, had a world wide release and it has been receiving positive response from audience and critics alike. Ala Vaikunthapurramloo opened to an amazing start in the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Reports suggest that the film has managed to earn about Rs 20 crore. It is being said that Nizamabad and Guntur are the regions that are giving major contribution in the movie’s overall collection.

On the whole, the film’s total box office collection on day 1 across the globe is about Rs 30 crore. In USA the film has crossed 1 million dollar mark. The film had a box office clash with Mahesh Babu’s Serileru Nakevvaru, which was released on 11th January. Amid the clash, both the films are shining bright at the box office. Given that the Sankranti holidays are fast approaching it can be expected that the films will turn out to be a profitable venture to the producers.

The family entertainer has music by Thaman and it is jointly produced by S Radhakrishna and Allu Aravind. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the trailer of the movie was released last month and fans have been waiting to watch the movie ever since. Apart from the main cast members, the movie has huge ensemble cast including Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraju, Jayaram and Sathyaraj in the supporting roles.

Credits :Sacnik

