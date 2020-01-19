Ala Vaikunthapurramloo First Week Box Office Collection: Allu Arjun starrer crosses whopping Rs 180 crore mark

Trivikram Srinivas directorial Ala Vaikunthapurramloo starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde is unstoppable since day one of its release.

Stylish Star Allu Arjun is riding high on the success of his latest release, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. The film released on January 12 and it opened to a rave response from the audience as well as the critics. Garnering much love from all over, the family entertainer is minting big numbers at the box office. The film starring Pooja Hegde in the female lead earned Rs 140 crore approx in the first four days. Trivikram Srinivas directorial Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is unstoppable since day one of its release.

As the numbers continue to pour in, according to social media buzz, the film has raked in a whopping Rs 180 crore (gross box office collection) worldwide at the ticket counters in just one week of release. This number is a non-Baahubali record for any Telugu release so far. The film is witnessing fantastic run at the box office despite facing heavy competition with Mahesh Babu's film Sarileru Neekevvaru. Both the films opened to massive response and are earning big numbers at the box office.

Jointly bankrolled by Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna under the banner of Geetha Arts, Haarika & Hassine Creations, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo has music by Thaman. The music of the film is the USP and has received millions of views on YouTube. Apart from Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde, the movie has a huge ensemble cast including , Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Jayaram and Sathyaraj in the supporting roles.

Credits :Pinkvilla

