Ala Vaikunthapurramloo: Jr NTR & Venkatesh Daggubati are cheering on for the Allu Arjun starrer; Check it out

The south stars Jr NTR and Venkatesh Daggubati were seen cheering on the Allu Arjun starrer on their respective social media accounts.

The south stars Jr NTR and Venkatesh Daggubati were seen cheering on the Allu Arjun starrer on their respective social media accounts. The RRR star Jr NTR in his tweet wrote that an effortless and terrific performance from the south star Allu Arjun makes the film, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo such a great watch. The south megastar Jr NTR also added that the film has some brilliant writing done by director Trivikram Srinivas. The Venky Mama actor Venkatesh Daggubati, also tweeted about the film, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo with Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the lead.

The south actor wrote in his tweet that the Allu Arjun starrer has many of his favourite people. He wished actors , Allu Arjun, music director S Thaman and director Trivikram Srinivas all the best for the film. The film sees the Stylish Star Allu Arjun in a very refreshing avatar. The songs of the film, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo like Samajavaragamana, Ramuloo Ramulaa, OMG Daddy and Butta Bomma are turning out to be hit among the fans and music lovers. The fans and film audience were very excited about the film.

An effortless and terrific performance from alluarjun and brilliant writing from Trivikram Srinivas garu make #AlaVaikuntapurramuloo a great watch. Congrats Bava and Swamy — Jr NTR (tarak9999) January 12, 2020

Many of my favourite people in one film , Wishing #Tabu, alluarjun #Trivikram MusicThaman Chinna babu garu and the entire team of #AlaVaikunthapurramulo all the very best for the release today!! Do watch it only in theatres. pic.twitter.com/VpHE82Ulug — Venkatesh Daggubati (VenkyMama) January 12, 2020

The song Samajavaragamana was shot in the stunning locales of Paris and a video of the leading pair of the Trivikram Srinivas directorial, Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde were seen floating on the social media. The fans are very happy that finally the film has hit the big screen. The news reports about the film suggest that the audience is giving the film a thunderous response at the box office.

