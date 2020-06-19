  1. Home
Ala Vaikunthapurramloo’s Butta Bomma Vs Maari 2’s Rowdy Baby: Which is your most favourite song? Vote now

While Ala Vaikunthapurramloo's Butta Bomma has Allu Arjun and Pooja Hedge setting the dance floor on fire, Maari 2's Rowdy Baby has Sai Pallavi and Dhanush.
12960 reads Mumbai Updated: June 19, 2020 01:32 pm
Butta Bomma song from Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramloo and the song Rowdy Baby from Maari 2 are two of the most loved songs which trended online like wildfire. It goes without saying that both the foot-tapping numbers are loved as fans and celebrities have shared their moves on the songs on social media. While Butta Bomma has Allu Arjun and Pooja Hedge setting the dance floor on fire, Rowdy Baby has Sai Pallavi and Dhanush. Let us know in the comments below, which one of these two songs is your most favourite one.

Butta Bomma is from the film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo and S Thaman composed its music. It was produced by S Radhakrishna and Allu Aravind. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the movie was released on January 12, 2020. Apart from Allu Arjun, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo has a huge ensemble cast including Pooja Hegde, as the female lead, Tabu, Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Jayaram and Sathyaraj in the supporting roles. Butta Bomma made the headlines recently after it crossed 100 million views on YouTube.

Also Read: Butta Bomma song from Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramloo reaches 100 million views on YouTube

As far as Rowdy Baby is concerned, almost everyone's a fan of the number from Dhanush-Sai Pallavi starrer Maari 2. The song, composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, has even pocketed a record by turning up to be 1th in the list of the most-viewed music videos in India, and seventh in the world, overall as per YouTube's 2019 rewind list. The song’s success was achieved with Sai Pallavi's scintillating moves, Dhanush's amazing screen presence, Yuvan Shankar Raja's foot-tapping music and not to forget, Prabhudheva's delightful choreography.

Credits :YouTube

