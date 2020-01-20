Ala Vaikunthapurramloo Success Meet: Allu Arjun gets emotional and thanks audience for blessing them
The makers of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo hosted a grand success meet of the film yesterday which was attended by the entire cast and crew. Allu Arjun looked dashing as always in his black outfit, while Pooja Hegde looked elegant in a saree.
Written By
Khushboo Ratda
2606 reads Mumbai Published: January 20, 2020 01:14 pm
Ala Vaikunthapurramloo Success Meet: Allu Arjun gets emotional and thanks audience for blessing them
0
Stylish Star Allu Arjun is over the moon as his latest release, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is minting big numbers at the box office. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film released on January 12 and it opened to a massive response from audience and critics alike. Garnering much love from all over, the family entertainer is earning worldwide and is unstoppable at the ticket windows. Meanwhile, the makers hosted a grand success meet of the film yesterday attended by the entire cast and crew.
Allu Arjun looked dashing as always in his black outfit while Pooja Hegde looked elegant in a saree. Thanking fans on Instagram, Allu Arjun wrote an emotional long note saying, "I wholeheartedly Thank my audience for blessing us with this magnanimous Hitt ... and bringing smiles into our lives . Soo contented in our hearts to celebrate the success with you all . Humbled #AVPL celebrations."
In another post, Allu Arjun thanked Trivikram Srinivas and also shared a priceless moment with him from the recent success meet. He wrote, "What journey we had ... desire in our heart ... fear in our bones ... conviction in our mind ... open to our ears ... clear in our head ... work in our hands ... energy in our body ... dare in our chest ... focus in our eyes ... instincts in our gut ...true in our thought ... pure in our soul ... and now... Success in our Smiles. What a journey we had."
Add new comment