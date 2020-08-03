  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo Tamil remake to have Sivakarthikeyan as lead actor and music by Hip hop Adhi?

While no official announcement has been made on the remake yet, this report is now doing rounds on social media with fans of Sivakarthikeyan and Hip hop Adhi sharing it across all social media platforms.
Mumbai
Ala Vaikunthapurramloo Tamil remake to have Sivakarthikeyan as lead actor and music by Hip hop Adhi?Ala Vaikunthapurramloo Tamil remake to have Sivakarthikeyan as lead actor and music by Hip hop Adhi?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sometimes back, it was reported that the Tollywood blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramloo would be remade in Tamil. Now, media reports suggest that the film will have Sivakarthikeyan as the lead actor and Hip hop Adhi will be composing music for it. While no official announcement has been made on the remake yet, this report is now doing rounds on social media with fans of Sivakarthikeyan and Hip hop Adhi sharing it across all social media platforms.

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, directed by Trivikram Srinivas had Allu Arjun as the lead actor, and Pooja Hegde as the female lead. The fun-filled film was a mega hit venture, though it had locked horns with Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru. The family entertainer, which was released on January 12, had music composed by Thaman and it is jointly produced by S Radhakrishna and Allu Aravind. Apart from the main cast members, the movie has a huge ensemble cast including Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Jayaram and Sathyaraj in the supporting roles.

Also Read: Sivakarthikeyan’s Doctor: First single Chellamma hits 10 million views on YouTube

Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan has two films in his kitty including Doctor and Ayalaan. Directed by Nelson Dilip Kumar, Doctor has music by Anirudh Ravichander and one single track titled Chellamma was released recently. On the other hand, Ayalaan, directed by Ravi Kumar, has music by AR Rahman. Both the films’ shootings were brought to a halt after the lockdown for COVID 19 was imposed. It is expected that the films’ shooting will be resumed after the pandemic situation is contained.

Credits :Cineulagam

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Rhea Chakraborty’s tearful video to Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend’s statements about the actor
Swastika Mukherjee’s EXPOSES Bollywood: Bengali actors don’t get chances like South & Punjabi stars
All about Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Family seeking help of Bihar Police to Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to SC
Team Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker are in no mood to spare each other as they spark a verbal fight
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Stunning traditional appearances of the star at celebrity weddings
From Bihar Police visiting late Sushant Singh’s bank to shocking statements by Ankita Lokhande
Kiara Advani on love, relationships, struggles and break-ups
Shakuntala Devi actress Vidya Balan on her first TV show, compliment from Ekta Kapoor and more
A Timeline of Kangana Ranaut & Taapsee Pannu’s War of Words
Karishma Tanna on KKK 10 win, insider outsider, nepotism, stereotyped for being from TV, rejections
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement