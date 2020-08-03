Ala Vaikunthapurramloo Tamil remake to have Sivakarthikeyan as lead actor and music by Hip hop Adhi?

While no official announcement has been made on the remake yet, this report is now doing rounds on social media with fans of Sivakarthikeyan and Hip hop Adhi sharing it across all social media platforms.

Sometimes back, it was reported that the Tollywood blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramloo would be remade in Tamil. Now, media reports suggest that the film will have Sivakarthikeyan as the lead actor and Hip hop Adhi will be composing music for it. While no official announcement has been made on the remake yet, this report is now doing rounds on social media with fans of Sivakarthikeyan and Hip hop Adhi sharing it across all social media platforms.

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, directed by Trivikram Srinivas had Allu Arjun as the lead actor, and Pooja Hegde as the female lead. The fun-filled film was a mega hit venture, though it had locked horns with Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru. The family entertainer, which was released on January 12, had music composed by Thaman and it is jointly produced by S Radhakrishna and Allu Aravind. Apart from the main cast members, the movie has a huge ensemble cast including Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Jayaram and Sathyaraj in the supporting roles.

Also Read: Sivakarthikeyan’s Doctor: First single Chellamma hits 10 million views on YouTube

Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan has two films in his kitty including Doctor and Ayalaan. Directed by Nelson Dilip Kumar, Doctor has music by Anirudh Ravichander and one single track titled Chellamma was released recently. On the other hand, Ayalaan, directed by Ravi Kumar, has music by AR Rahman. Both the films’ shootings were brought to a halt after the lockdown for COVID 19 was imposed. It is expected that the films’ shooting will be resumed after the pandemic situation is contained.

Credits :Cineulagam

Share your comment ×