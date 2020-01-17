Ala Vaikunthapurramloo VS Sarileru Neekevvaru BO Collection: Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu's films run successfully
Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramloo and Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru are not going to slow down anytime soon with their box office collection. Both the Telugu films, which released in a gap of just one day are minting big numbers at the ticket windows. Not only in India, but also internationally. Sarileru Neekevvaru starring Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead has earned total Rs 77.94 crore approx in AP/TS within 6 days of its release at the box office. On the other hand, Allu Arjun's film has set an all-time record for day 4 across Telugu states.
#SarileruNeekevvaru 6 days AP/TS Share
DAY 6
Nizam - 25.65
Ceeded - 11.35
UA - 11.8
Guntur - 7.72
East - 7.23
West - 5.06
Krishna - 6.27
Nellore - 2.86
TOTAL SHARE - 77.94Cr
— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 17, 2020
Stylish star @alluarjun & #Trivikram's Box-office Rampage of #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo
Sets All-Time Record For Day 4 Across Telugu States (Non-BB2) #AVPLSankranthiWinner @hegdepooja @MusicThaman #PSVinod @haarikahassine @GeethaArts @vamsi84 @adityamusic pic.twitter.com/NG67Z0oTMO
— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 16, 2020
Meanwhile, after Bharat Ane Nenu and Maharshi, Sarileru Neekevvaru is set to become Mahesh Babu's third film to enter Rs 100 crore club. Directed by Anil Ravipudi and bankrolled by Anil Sunkara, Dil Raju and Mahesh Babu himself, Sarileru Neekevvaru also stars Vijayshanti, Satyadev, Naresh and Vennela Kishore in important roles.
