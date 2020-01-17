Ala Vaikunthapurramloo VS Sarileru Neekevvaru BO Collection: Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu's films run successfully

Despite facing heavy competition throughout in the South, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo and Sarileru Neekevvaru are unstoppable at the ticket windows.

Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramloo and Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru are not going to slow down anytime soon with their box office collection. Both the Telugu films, which released in a gap of just one day are minting big numbers at the ticket windows. Not only in India, but also internationally. Sarileru Neekevvaru starring Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead has earned total Rs 77.94 crore approx in AP/TS within 6 days of its release at the box office. On the other hand, Allu Arjun's film has set an all-time record for day 4 across Telugu states.

Both films are creating wonders at the box office. Despite facing heavy competition throughout in the South, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo and Sarileru Neekevvaru are unstoppable. Going by the social media buzz, Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde starrer, which has been directed by Trivikram Srinivas has went on to collect Rs 96 crores gross at the global market. This is phenomenal and looks the trend will continue for more a couple of weeks.

#SarileruNeekevvaru 6 days AP/TS Share DAY 6 Nizam - 25.65

Ceeded - 11.35

UA - 11.8

Guntur - 7.72

East - 7.23

West - 5.06

Krishna - 6.27

Nellore - 2.86 TOTAL SHARE - 77.94Cr pic.twitter.com/KjJOUpk5OY — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 17, 2020

Also Read: Ala Vaikunthapurramloo VS Sarileru Neekevvaru Box Office: Allu Arjun's film beats Mahesh Babu's in the USA

Meanwhile, after Bharat Ane Nenu and Maharshi, Sarileru Neekevvaru is set to become Mahesh Babu's third film to enter Rs 100 crore club. Directed by Anil Ravipudi and bankrolled by Anil Sunkara, Dil Raju and Mahesh Babu himself, Sarileru Neekevvaru also stars Vijayshanti, Satyadev, Naresh and Vennela Kishore in important roles.

