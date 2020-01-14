Ala Vaikunthapurramloo VS Sarileru Neekevvaru Box Office: Allu Arjun's film beats Mahesh Babu starrer in USA

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo and Sarileru Neekevvaru are minting good numbers at the ticket windows. However, Allu Arjun starrer has managed to beat Mahesh Babu starrer in the USA.

Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru hit the screens in a gap of just one day. Both the films opened to a thunderous response from the audience and critics alike. Interestingly, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo and Sarileru Neekevvaru are minting good numbers at the ticket windows. However, Allu Arjun starrer has managed to beat Mahesh Babu starrer in the USA. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which is directed by Trivikram Srinivas had a massive start in the overseas market with a box office collection

On January 13, Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde's family drama earned USD 81,383 at the USA box office whereas, Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna's film has earned USD 23,287. Interestingly, 5 Indian films have featured in the list of specialized Top 10 USA Weekend Box Office actuals this week and three out of all are South films.

Meanwhile, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has created an all-time Telugu film record in New Zealand by collecting NZD 34,625 from 3 locations and in just 5 shows whereas SS Rajamouli’ directorial venture Baahubali: The Conclusion (Telugu) had collected NZD 21,290 for premieres and Sarileru Neekevvaru collected NZD 20,750.

5 #Indian films in the list of Specialized Top 10 USA Weekend Box Office Actuals this week. A Rare achievement. More Power to #IndianCinema ! 3 from South Chart-topper also a South Film #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo @alluarjun #Trivikram @hegdepooja @GeethaArts @haarikahassine pic.twitter.com/jlqJ1kNtLB — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 14, 2020

Nevertheless, both the films are doing great at the box office in India and international markets. The makers of both the films recently hosted success parties as well.

