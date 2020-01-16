Ala Vaikunthapurramloo VS Sarileru Neekevvaru Box Office: Allu Arjun's film beats Mahesh Babu's in the USA

Both the films hit the screens consecutively, but Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is leading ahead of Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru in the USA.

Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramloo and Superstar Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru were pitted against each other this Sankranti. Despite being released at the same time, both the films are winners at the box office. While Sarileru Neekevvaru released on January 11th, the Allu Arjun-starrer hit the theatres a day later on January 12th. Both the films hit the screens in a gap of just one day but Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is leading ahead of Sarileru Neekevvaru in the USA.

Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde starrer earned USD 1,831,717 while Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna's film earned USD 1,801,994 in the USA on January 15. Talking about the box office numbers in Australia, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo stands at AD 376,618 while Sarileru Neekevvaru has managed to put AD 331,178 on board, according to trade analyst Ramesh Bala. Both the family entertainers are on a rampage and it remains to see how the films perform at the box office in the coming days. Check out the box office numbers below.

#Indian Movies #USA Total Gross - Wed (Jan 15th) till 1 PM EST 1. #AlaVaikunthapurramulo - 1,831,717 2. #SarileruNeekevvaru-1,801,994 3. #Darbar -1,476,201 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 16, 2020

Allu Arjun and Mahesh Babu, post the success of their films hosted success parties at their homes. Mahesh Babu partied with his close friends and family members while Allu Arjun celebrated the success of his movie with the entire cast and crew of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo.

Power star Pawan Kalyan also sent best wishes to the stylish star, Allu Arjun. Allu Arjun took to Twitter and shared a picture of a bouquet that he received from Pawan Kalyan along with a note. Bunny wrote, "Soo overwhelmed to see this coming from PSPK garu himself . Very touched by the graceful gesture... Thank you very @PawanKalyan garu."

Soo overwhelmed to see this coming from PSPK garu himself . Very touched by the graceful gesture... Thank you very @PawanKalyan garu. pic.twitter.com/hrYwqoGiri — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) January 13, 2020

