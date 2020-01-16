Ala Vaikunthapurramloo VS Sarileru Neekevvaru Box Office: Allu Arjun's film beats Mahesh Babu's in the USA
Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramloo and Superstar Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru were pitted against each other this Sankranti. Despite being released at the same time, both the films are winners at the box office. While Sarileru Neekevvaru released on January 11th, the Allu Arjun-starrer hit the theatres a day later on January 12th. Both the films hit the screens in a gap of just one day but Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is leading ahead of Sarileru Neekevvaru in the USA.
#Indian Movies #USA Total Gross - Wed (Jan 15th) till 1 PM EST
1. #AlaVaikunthapurramulo - 1,831,717
2. #SarileruNeekevvaru-1,801,994
3. #Darbar -1,476,201
— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 16, 2020
Australia BoxOffice as of Wed Jan 15th :
1. #Darbar : A453,009
2. #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo : A376,618
3. #SarilerNeekevvaru : A331,178
— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 15, 2020
Allu Arjun and Mahesh Babu, post the success of their films hosted success parties at their homes. Mahesh Babu partied with his close friends and family members while Allu Arjun celebrated the success of his movie with the entire cast and crew of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo.
Power star Pawan Kalyan also sent best wishes to the stylish star, Allu Arjun. Allu Arjun took to Twitter and shared a picture of a bouquet that he received from Pawan Kalyan along with a note. Bunny wrote, "Soo overwhelmed to see this coming from PSPK garu himself . Very touched by the graceful gesture... Thank you very @PawanKalyan garu."
Soo overwhelmed to see this coming from PSPK garu himself . Very touched by the graceful gesture... Thank you very @PawanKalyan garu. pic.twitter.com/hrYwqoGiri
— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) January 13, 2020
