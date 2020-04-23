Ala Vaikunthapurramloo's Nivetha Pethuraj's latest photoshoot pics go VIRAL; See her glamorous transformation

Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramloo's actress Nivetha Pethuraj is grabbing all the attention for her throwback photoshoot photos. The photos of her in all-glam look have surfaced on social media.

South beauty Nivetha Pethuraj, who was recently seen in Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, is grabbing all the attention for her throwback photoshoot photos. The photos of her in all-glam look have surfaced on social media and the stunner is winning hearts with her transformation. We might have seen Nivetha in simple and light-hearted roles on the big screen but her off-screen look is sure to leave you stunned. Her photos will leave a sparkle on your heart. One can see, the South beauty sets the temperature soaring in her sporty look as she poses with a luxury car for a photoshoot. The gorgeous actress is oozing tons of oomph factor with throwback pics and Twitterati just can't keep calm.

Well, Nivetha Pethuraj is super active on her Instagram account and keeps treating her fans with some beautiful photos. However, she recently joined Twitter and well, she is already ruling it. Though Nivetha has not shared her throwback photos on social media, fans have managed to get their hands and have shared it on social media. Recently, she shared a photo of her in Indian look and she looks drop-dead gorgeous. Check out Nivetha Pethuraj's latest photoshoot pics and share your thoughts on her shocking transformation in the comment section below.

Here's her latest picture:

On the work front, Nivetha Pethuraj recently wrapped up the shooting for Ram Pothineni’s ‘Red’. The gorgeous actress will be seen playing the role of a cop in the film.

She made her acting debut with Oru Naal Koothu (2016) and has featured in a few films Tamil and Telugu films. She played the role of Nandini in Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. Released this January, the film set the box office on fire with its huge business.

