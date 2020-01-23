Ala Vaikunthapurramloo's Tirupati success celebration CANCELLED as Allu Arjun's uncle Rajendra Prasad dies

The two success events of Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, one in Vizag and the other in Tirupati on 24th January were scheduled; however, it has been cancelled now.

Tollywood star Allu Arjun's latest release Ala Vaikunthapurramloo released on January 12 and the film opened to a massive response from the audience and critics alike. Soon after the film's success, the makers hosted a grand success meet in Hyderabad. The two success events, one in Vizag and the other in Tirupathi on 24th January were scheduled, however, it has been cancelled now. The Tirupati event has been cancelled and reportedly, Allu Arjun's maternal uncle Rajendra Prasad's demise is the reason. Muttamsetty Rajendra Prasad passed away on January 22, Wednesday due to severe cardiac arrest.

Muttamsetty Rajendra Prasad is an elder brother of Allu Arjun's mother Nirmala Devi. Allu Arjun was spotted at Hyderabad airport last night with his wife Sneha as he was heading to Vijayawada for the last rites of his maternal uncle. Reportedly, the makers of Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde starrer might hold a press meet later by the end of the month. The entire Allu family is in a state of shock. Prasad was one of the producers for Bunny's next film AA20, directed by Sukumar under Mythri Movie Makers production banner.

Meanwhile, Bunny recently took to social media and thanked his fans for all the love and support. Taking to Instagram, he said, "I whole heartedly Thank my audience for blessing us with this magnanimous Hitt ... and bringing smiles into our lives . Soo contented in our hearts to celebrate the success with you all . Humbled #AVPL celebrations."

