Ala Vaikunthapurramloo's Trivikram Srinivas to direct Ram Charan in an upcoming film?

There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that the Ala Vaikunthapurramloo director Trivikram Srinivas will helm a film with RRR actor Ram Charan in the lead. The latest news reports state that the southern director met up with the actor cum producer Ram Charan. There is no clarity about the meeting between the director and actor. There is a lot of speculation in the south film industry that Trivikram Srinivas met with Ram Charan to discuss their future project. Some industry folks believe that the director wanted to discuss a film with Chiranjeevi.

The director still has to make an official announcement about his project with the Vinaya Vidheya Rama actor. The Rangasthalam star Ram Charan will feature as the lead in the upcoming film titled RRR. The film is helmed by the Baahubali director SS Rajamouli. The southern flick RRR is expected to be a period drama, with Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead. The leading stars of the highly anticipated film, RRR will reportedly play the roles of brave freedom fighters. The lead characters of RRR are called, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

The upcoming film, RRR will also feature Bollywood stars. The makers of the SS Rajamouli directorial have already pushed the film from its initial release date of July 31, 2020 to January 8, 2021. But, there is a strong buzz that RRR may not hit the big screen on January 8.

