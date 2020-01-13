Ala Vaikunthapurramloo:Tollywood biggies including Jr NTR and Venkatesh Daggubatti laud the Allu Arjun starrer

After Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramloo was released, Tollywood stars have lauded Arjun for his amazing performance in the movie.

Tollywood star Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramloo was released yesterday. The film, directed by Trivikram Srinivas, received positive response by fans and critics alike. Not just fans, Tollywood stars including Jr NTR and Venkatesh Daggubati took to their social media pages and lauded Allu Arjun for his impeccable performance in the film. It is to be noted that Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava was also helmed Trivikram Srinivas, in which Jr NTR played the lead role.

Taking to Twitter, Venkatesh Daggubati wrote, “Many of my favourite people in one film, Wishing # , @alluarjun #Trivikram @MusicThaman Chinna babu garu and the entire team of #AlaVaikunthapurramulo all the very best for the release today!! Do watch it only in theatres”. Jr NTR wrote, “An effortless and terrific performance from @alluarjun and brilliant writing from Trivikram Srinivas garu make #AlaVaikuntapurramuloo a great watch. Congrats Bava and Swamy”. Allu Arjun responded to the Tweet saying, “Bava! Thank you very much. It’s was so good talking to you. See you soon!”

Many of my favourite people in one film, Wishing #Tabu, @alluarjun #Trivikram @MusicThaman Chinna babu garu and the entire team of #AlaVaikunthapurramulo all the very best for the release today!! Do watch it only in theatres. pic.twitter.com/VpHE82Ulug — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) January 12, 2020

An effortless and terrific performance from @alluarjun and brilliant writing from Trivikram Srinivas garu make #AlaVaikuntapurramuloo a great watch. Congrats Bava and Swamy — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) January 12, 2020

Jointly bankrolled by Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna under the banner of Geetha Arts, Haarika & Hassine Creations, the film had music by Thaman. Meanwhile, Jr NTR’s RRR is progressing at a brisk pace. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film also has Ram Charan in a key role. Olivia Morris will be romancing Jr NTR on screen in this big-budget entertainer. Venkatesh Daggubatti’s Venky Mama was released recently. Directed by KS Ravindra, Akkineni Naga Chaitanya played the role of Venkatesh’s nephew in the family entertainer.

Credits :Twitter

Read More