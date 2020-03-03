Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor Govind reveals what happened after Allu Arjun introduced him during promotions

Recently, Tamil actor Govind shared about his experience of working with Allu Arjun and how his compliments only motivated him on the sets of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo released on January 12, 2020, and the film received immense response from the audience and critics alike. The film also starred Tamil actor Govind Padmasoorya, who made his Telugu debut with this Allu Arjun starrer. Recently, Govind shared about his experience of working with Allu Arjun and how his compliments only motivated him on the sets of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Govind Padmasoorya revealed how Bunny complimented him for his killer expressions and that many filmmakers shared clips of the interviews were Allu Arjun was all praise for him.

“During the shoot, he had complimented me, saying I had sharp expressions and that I was using my eyes well. It didn’t stop there. He also spoke highly about my performance in his interviews and highlighted these points, and I found that very genuine. Many directors took a snapshot of that interview and sent me, and it felt good,” said Govind Padmasoorya in an interview with TOI.

Govind also spoke about how Allu Arjun introduced him during the film's promotions and how things changed after it. “After he had introduced me by name in that event, a major chunk of Allu fans now message me on social media asking what my next project is. It’s one of the sweetest things he did. He’s a sweetheart and charmer, both onscreen and offscreen. He is very considerate, not just to me but to everyone he meets, be it to a light boy or a fan or a director,” the actor added.



