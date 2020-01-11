Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo: Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde starrer's makers share fun BTS moments; Watch

Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is releasing tomorrow i..e January 12 and the makers have released a fun BTS video. Check it out right here.

Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo are all set to release on January 12 and now, the makers have shared a fun-filled BTS video of the movie. From the on the sets fun, bloopers and banters that we saw in the making video, we can safely conclude that the star cast and crew enjoyed and had a gala while they shooting the movie. We also saw Allu's kids paying visit on the sets as well. The makers captioned the video as, "Watch #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo Movie Making Visuals!!

Speaking of the movie, the family action entertainer is helmed by Trivikram Srinivas and produced by Allu Aravind & S. Radha Krishna under the banners of Haarika & Hassine Creations and Geetha Arts. Aside from Allu, the movie also stars Pooja Hegde, , Jayaram, Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, and Samuthirakani play supporting roles. Allu, who has been on a promotional spree, opened up on many rending and burning topics such as nepotism, JNU violence and Anti-CAA protests which have been happening across India. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Allu revealed that he may enter Bollywood if he gets a good script. He also confirmed the reports of him doing a movie with Darbar director AR Murugadoss. He confirmed that they are in talks and they will make a proper official announcement after everything falls in place.

Check out the video right below.

It will face stiff competition from other Sankranthi releases i.e. Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru and Rajinikanth starrer Darbar. While the former released today, Darbar hit the screens on January 9.

