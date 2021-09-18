Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo: Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde & Trivikram Srinivas score big at Sakshi Awards; See PICS

Allu Arjun starrer ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ was released in 2020 and proved to be a major blockbuster at the box office window. The film raked in the moolah by garnering a huge sum of money with the Telugu audiences. Directed by prolific filmmaker, Trivikram Srinivas, the film also stars Pooja Hegde in the leading part. The song ‘Buttabomma’ which starred both the actors in a lovely musical number became a chartbuster and is still being heard by a wide audience base. Allu Arjun took to Instagram and shared a lovely picture with the makers of the film after winning the award.

The 6th and 7th editions of the Sakshi Excellence Awards took place in Hyderabad. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo bagged a total of five awards in different categories. Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde bagged the Best Actor and Best Actress awards. Trivikram Srinivas received an award for Best Director and producer Radha Krishna bagged the award for Best Film. Thaman also scored an award for Best Music. Sharing the achievement on social media, Allu Arjun shared a picture that also features Pooja, Trivikram, Radha Krishna, and Thaman. He wrote, “Ala Sakshi Awards lo”.

Allu shared a selfie on Instagram with Pooja Hegde and a lovely picture of his son holding the trophy. Allu Arjun was recently spotted as he visited cousin Sai Dharam Tej at the hospital post his bike accident. In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Rashmika Mandanna was asked to describe Allu Arjun in one word and she said, “Allu Arjun is awesome”. Speaking about Pushpa and her role in the film, she said, “I can't say abt my role, as my director & producer likes me much. I can't reveal it. But I'm sure Pushpa gonna be a sensational film."

