Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo: Allu Arjun & Sushanth's DELETED scene will leave you in splits; Check it out

The makers of the super hit south film, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo released a deleted scene from the film. The scene features the lead actor Allu Arjun and Sushanth.

The makers of the super hit south film, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo recently released a deleted scene from the film. The scene features the lead actor Allu Arjun and Sushanth. The scene is a hilarious one and sees Sushanth in the pool and Allu Arjun's character shows him a video of Sushanth drinking and smoking by the balcony. The video comes as a shock to Sushanth's character. The deleted scene will surely leave the fans and film audience in splits. The film, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo featured south star Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the lead. The south drama was helmed by ace director Trivikram Srinivas.

The south flick which was an engaging family drama proved to be blockbuster at the box office. The music direction for the Allu Arjun starrer was done by S Thaman. The songs like Samajavaragamana, Ramuloo Ramulaa, OMG Daddy and Butta Bomma proved to be instant chartbusters. The fans and music lovers enjoyed the songs of the Trivikram Srinivas directorial. The dance moves by the lead star Allu Arjun became a hit among the fans and followers of the south star. The shooting for the film took place in some exotic location abroad. The film was also shot in France.

Check out the deleted scene:

The chemistry between the lead pair, Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde was the talk of the town. The fans and audience members loved the lead pair's sizzling chemistry. The film, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo also featured , Marathi actor Sachin Khedekar and Sushanth in key roles. The fans are now waiting for Allu Arjun's next film.

Credits :youtube

