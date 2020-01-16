Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Sarileru Neekevvaru full movie LEAKED online to download by Tamilrockers

Unfortunately, like any other film, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Sarileru Neekevvaru full movies are leaked online to download and watch by Tamilrockers.

Allu Arjun's film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru are the latest films who are a victim of piracy website Tamilrockers. Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead released on January 11. On the other hand, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Pooja Hegde in the female lead hit the screens on a day later, on January 12. Both the big Telugu releases opened to thunderous response and are officially tagged box office winners.

But unfortunately, like any other film, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Sarileru Neekevvaru, full movies are leaked online to download and watch by Tamilrockers. Just a day after the release, the pirated versions of both the films were available to watch online. Despite a lot of efforts being taken by the film industry at the high court to block piracy hubs, Tamilrockers, nothing is making a difference. The illegal download is still continuing. In fact, Rajinikanth's Darbar, which released on January 9, was leaked online within a few hours of its release. Hindi films like Tanhaji, Chhapaak have also been leaked on Tamilrockers in no time of its release.

Ahead of the film's release, Mahesh Babu took to Instagram and requested his fans to watch the film in cinema halls and say no to piracy. The superstar also asked his fans to sent the piracy links to take further action against it. He wrote, "SAY NO TO PIRACY!! Report #SarileruNeekevvaru piracy links."



