Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo to Asuran, Oh Baby: Here's where you can watch Top 10 South films during quarantine

From Vijay Sethupathi's Super Deluxe to Vada Chennai and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, here's a list of top 10 South films that you can watch on OTT platforms during quarantine period.

Its nationwide lockdown due to Coronavirus outbreak but its great to see how everyone has been keeping the spirits high with their inspiring posts on social media. Also, friends and family members are recommending each other to binge-watching while self-quarantined. And why not? We got enough time in life to enjoy some good shows and movies and no better place than OTT platforms to watch for. One of the ways to deal with stress and kill time is to binge watch some mind-blowing South movies during the quarantine. From Vijay Sethupathi's Super Deluxe to Vada Chennai and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, here's a list of top 10 South films that you can watch on OTT platforms.

Super Deluxe: The Tamil thriller venture helmed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja stars powerhouse talents like Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha Akkineni, Fahadh Faasil and Ramya Krishnan. This is one of the biggest Tamil films of 2019. The film is available on Netflix.

Vada Chennai: Dhanush and Vetri Maaran's Vada Chennai will completely leave you amazed. This is said to be Dhanush's best film so far and the actor has set a high standard for himself with a powerful performance in Vada Chennai. Released in 2019, the film is now available to watch on Amazon Prime India.

Uyare: Actress Parvathy plays the female lead role in this Malayalam film based on an acid attack survivor. The story of the film revolves around a strong and determined girl Pallavi Raveendran who becomes a pilot. The film also starring Tovino Thoman is available on Netflix.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo: Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo came out in theatres on January 12, but now, fans can now catch the Telugu and Malayalam-language on Netflix.

Asuran: Dhanush starrer Asuran is now streaming on OTT. Yes, the 2019 film which broke many box office records is now available on Amazon Prime India.

Dear Comrade: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Dear Comrade, which hit screens on July 26, 2019, is available to watch on Amazon Prime India.

Petta: The Telugu version of Petta, directed by Karthik Subbaraj starring superstar Rajinikanth in the lead role is now available on Netflix.

Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal: Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal featuring Dulquer Salmaan and Ritu Varma is now streaming on Netflix. The light-hearted romantic-suspense film is worth the watch.

Oh! Baby: Samantha Akkineni star Oh Baby, which is a remake of South Korean film Miss Granny is one of the films that you will not regret watching. You can watch it on Netflix!

