Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Box Office: Allu Arjun starrer to be the 1st Indian film to earn 200 cr in India alone

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Box Office: The Allu Arjun starrer opened to a thunderous response from the audience and critics alike. Since the day one of its release, Trivikram Srinivas directorial is minting big numbers at the box office.

Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is setting new records with each passing day. The family entertainer released on January 12 and it opened to a thunderous response from the audience and critics alike. Since the day one of its release, Trivikram Srinivas directorial is minting big numbers at the box office. Now, even three weeks of its release, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is continuing its strong run at the ticket windows. The Allu Arjun starrer is earning huge and the film is all set to break another record at the box office.

According to trade pundits, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo will become the 1st Indian Movie without a Hindi dub version to complete Rs 200 crore nett in India alone. The film is performing extremely good in the USA and other international markets. S Thaman's music and Allu Arjun's powerful performance in the film has managed to create much-needed magic. Samajavaragamana, Ramuloo Ramulaa, OMG Daddy and Butta Bomma songs became chartbusters. The makers of the film hosted a grand success meet yesterday attended by the cast and crew.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo also stars Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Jayaram and Sathyaraj in the supporting roles.

#StylishStar @alluarjun 's #AlaVaikuntapurramuloo will become the 1st Indian Movie without a Hindi dub to finish ₹ 200 Cr Nett in #India alone.. A huge achievement..@hegdepooja @MusicThaman #TriVikram — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 28, 2020

Also Read: Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Box Office: Allu Arjun's film sets an all time Telugu film record in New Zealand

Meanwhile, Bunny has geared up for his next film with director Sukumar. Tentatively titled AA20, the film stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead.

Credits :Twitter

Read More