Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Box Office: Allu Arjun's film sets an all time Telugu film record in New Zealand
Director Trivikram Srinivas' Telugu movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles has finally released today. Amidst the huge buzz and strong promotions, the action-comedy is finally out for the audience and it has opened to a positive response. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, also starring Tabu in an important role is receiving good response from the audience and critics alike. The film has started on a good note not only in India but also internationally. Allu Arjun has a strong fan base across the country and this clearly reflects in the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's box office collection day 1.
#USA BO: Sat 8:00 PM PST#AlaaVaikunthapurramulo - 656,204 (Premieres) #SarileruNekkevvaru -468,589 (Day 1)#Darbar-313,969 (Day 3)
Both #SarileruNeekevvaru and #Darbar have crossed 1.2 Million total..
— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 12, 2020
#AlaVaikunthapurramloo has created an all time Telugu film record in #NewZealand by collecting 34,625 from 3 locations and in just 5 shows (big capacity). #Baahubali2 (Telugu) has collected 21,290 for premieres.
Extraordinary
— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 12, 2020
Well, the clashes might be among the biggies and their films but the audience always comes out as the winner. Cleary, both the Telugu films Sarileru Neekevvaru and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo are doing great in their own way and have managed to win the hearts of the audience.
