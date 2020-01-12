Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Box Office: Allu Arjun's film sets an all time Telugu film record in New Zealand

Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramloo has set an all-time Telugu film record in New Zealand. Director Trivikram Srinivas' Telugu movie has started on a high note at the box office.

Director Trivikram Srinivas' Telugu movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles has finally released today. Amidst the huge buzz and strong promotions, the action-comedy is finally out for the audience and it has opened to a positive response. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, also starring in an important role is receiving good response from the audience and critics alike. The film has started on a good note not only in India but also internationally. Allu Arjun has a strong fan base across the country and this clearly reflects in the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's box office collection day 1.

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo has set an all-time Telugu film record in New Zealand by collecting NZD 34,625 from 3 locations and in just 5 shows, according to trade analyst Ramesh Bala. SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 (Telugu version) had collected NZD 21,290 during premiere shows. In the USA, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has collection USD 656,204 (Premiere shows). With such a positive start, it remains to see how the film performs in India on its first day at the box office. Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru, which released yesterday is doing great internationally.

#USA BO: Sat 8:00 PM PST#AlaaVaikunthapurramulo - 656,204 (Premieres) #SarileruNekkevvaru -468,589 (Day 1)#Darbar-313,969 (Day 3) Both #SarileruNeekevvaru and #Darbar have crossed 1.2 Million total.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 12, 2020

#AlaVaikunthapurramloo has created an all time Telugu film record in #NewZealand by collecting 34,625 from 3 locations and in just 5 shows (big capacity). #Baahubali2 (Telugu) has collected 21,290 for premieres. Extraordinary — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 12, 2020

Well, the clashes might be among the biggies and their films but the audience always comes out as the winner. Cleary, both the Telugu films Sarileru Neekevvaru and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo are doing great in their own way and have managed to win the hearts of the audience.

