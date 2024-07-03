Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Deleted Scene: Allu Arjun’s Bantu blackmails and takes revenge on Raj & Valmiki with a ‘short film’

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Allu Arjun in the lead role is undoubtedly a fun and heartwarming film directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film which was released back in 2020 was a great hit and offered various stellar moments.

The movie which is available to stream on Netflix has a fun-filled blackmail scene featuring Allu Arjun’s Bantu and Sushanth’s Raj which did not make the final cut.

What is the deleted scene from Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo?

The deleted scene from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starts off with Allu Arjun's character Bantu sitting by the pool as Sushanth’s Raj Manohar is swimming in his pool. As he drifts closer to the edge, Bantu treats him with a glass of orange juice.

However, as soon as he gives it to him, Bantu asks Raj whether it is actually juice or something else. To which, the latter responds in a disagreeing manner. Moving ahead, Bantu starts asking whether Raj has some sort of habits like using substances or getting involved with women, to which also the latter says no.

In retaliation, Raj asks Bantu whether he has any sort of hobbies to which he responds that he is currently involved in making short films. The latter remarks that it makes him feel at peace and asks Raj whether he wants to see one that he made last night only.

Remarking that the short film was made under the night effect, Bantu hands Raj his smartphone with a video that starts playing. In the video, we can see the latter coming out of his room in a totally contrasting appearance to his usual self.

He walks onto the balcony with a bottle of alcohol in his hand and starts chugging it down while the background score from Vijay Deverakonda’s Arjun Reddy starts playing. Subsequently in the video, Raj places two cigarettes into his mouth and smokes it like a pro.

As the video reaches its conclusion, a voice starts to play asking how would Raj’s grandfather and father react after seeing this. In a comical manner, Bantu responds that after seeing the two cigarettes being used together, he felt like naming his short film as “Arjun Reddy Part 2.”

Shocked by seeing his own video, Raj asks Bantu what he should do now which cuts to a scene where the former is made to run behind a moving bus like any common man. As he runs behind the public bus, Bantu follows him inside a luxury car and records it on his phone with Raj’s biological father Valmiki is made to watch his own son coming out of his lavish lifestyle.

Check out the deleted scene from Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo:

More about Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Allu Arjun in the lead role and directed by Trivikram Srinivas is an action-drama movie that is heavily inspired by Sr NTR's movies like Intiguttu and Manchi Manishi. The film follows the tale of Bantu, a young guy who has a struggling life due to his father Valmiki treating him indifferently to everything.

However, things take a different turn when Bantu realizes that he was actually switched at birth by Valmiki and that he is the son of a business tycoon, Ramachandra. Now, seeking revenge upon his foster father, Bantu dishes out some interesting plans and also manages to change the relationship dynamics inside the wealthy family’s house.

With Allu Arjun headlining the project, the movie offers an ensemble cast of actors like Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, Nivetha Pethuraj, Murali Sharma, Samuthirakani, Navdeep, Sunil, and many more in key roles. The critical and commercially acclaimed movie was also remade in Hindi as Shehzada with Karthik Aryan in the lead.

