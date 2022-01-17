Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo in Hindi: After Pushpa, Allu Arjun gears up for classic comeback in theatres again

After the massive success of Pushpa, the makers of Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo have taken a smart move. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo makers are set to release the Hindi dubbed version of the film in cinemas on January 26, 2022. Yes, you read that right!

To note, the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun's Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is already in the making and will feature Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. With the Hindi dubbed version already releasing in cinemas now, tables have turned and it remains to see what's next in store.

The Hindi remake, which is titled Shehzada, is being helmed by Rohit Dhawan and is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, and Aman Gill.