Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Movie Review: Netizens give thumbs up to Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde starrer

Going by the first reviews on social media, Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo seem to have hit the right chord with the audience. Trivikram Srinivas directorial also stars Nivetha Pethuraj, Tabu, Sushanth among others.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles has finally hit the screens today, January 12. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film’s trailer and music by Thaman S set high expectations among the moviegoers. Samajavaragamana, Ramuloo Ramulaa, OMG Daddy and Butta Bomma songs are the chartbusters from the film. Allu Arjun's last film ‘Naa Peru Surya: Naa Illu India’ failed at the box office and the actor is back onscreen after almost one and half year. The craze and hype among the fans of the actor is pretty high. Well, finally the verdict day has arrived.

Going by the first reviews on social media, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo seem to have hit the right chord with the audience. The Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde starrer has lived up to audience expectations as it received a positive response from the audience and critics alike. One of the Twitter users wrote, "Excellent first half, not a single boring scene Thaman kummi dengutunadu #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo."

Another cine goer tweeted, "#AlaVaikunthapurramuloo is a pleasant family entertainer that’s packed with 100% emotion and ample entertainment. Trivikram’s family/comedy touch is evident throughout the film. Allu Arjun’s best performance and solid technical work & music. Sure shot blockbuster!."

Check out Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo movie review here:

Vachadayyo saami, AA imitating MB dance Board meeting scene #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo — MS (@twopointoooh) January 12, 2020

Bunny sir Bunny anthe

Kummi avathalapadesadu.....

Block Buster 1st half... @alluarjun #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo — Minus1 (@KingHarin) January 12, 2020

#AlaVaikunthapurramuloo 1st half - Super-glam @hegdepooja floors not just hero #Buntu but also we the viewers #Trivikram delivers a naughty brand of comedy & romance in the hero - heroine scenes. Murli Sharma's peculiar role drives the story right at the beginning — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) January 12, 2020

Excellent first half, not a single boring scene

Thaman kummi dengutunadu

#AlaVaikunthapurramuloo — Hakuna Matata (@simhadrii) January 12, 2020

Just completed First half of #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo Movie..

Collar lepi mari chpavachu @alluarjun Anna fan anni...

Gap echini manchi bomma padindhi..

Movie Blockbuster pic.twitter.com/brF6Xd91Gb — freak out boy (@imSankarreddy) January 12, 2020

@MusicThaman Anna specially niku Shatha koti Vandhanalu tqq u for this FANtastic BGM...fight scenes lo

Tqq u #TrivikramSrinivas garu @alluarjun Anna

Chennai lo Racchha leputhandhi, even tamil vallu enjy chestnnru#AlaVaikunthapurramuloo #AlaVaikunthapurramloo — ᴮᵁᴺᴺᵞ_ᶠᴬᴺ (@Deepak_AA_) January 12, 2020

#AlaVaikunthapurramuloo is a pleasant family entertainer that’s packed with 100% emotion and ample entertainment. Trivikram’s family/comedy touch is evident throughout the film. Allu Arjun’s best performance and solid technical work & music. Sure shot blockbuster! pic.twitter.com/EUh5rBXTRE — Bunny Praveen (@ravuri_praveen) January 12, 2020

Trivikram Srinivas directorial also stars Nivetha Pethuraj, , Sushanth among others.

A day ahead the film's released, Allu Arjun took to Twitter and wished everyone Happy Sankranthi. He wrote, "#alavaikunthapurramuloo releasing tomorrow. Hoping to entertain you, your family and all your dear ones this Sankranthi. Happy Sankranthi to all of you from the bottom of my heart ."

Have you watched the film? Let us know your review in the comment section below.

