Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Movie Review: Netizens give thumbs up to Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde starrer

Going by the first reviews on social media, Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo seem to have hit the right chord with the audience. Trivikram Srinivas directorial also stars Nivetha Pethuraj, Tabu, Sushanth among others.
Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles has finally hit the screens today, January 12. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film’s trailer and music by Thaman S set high expectations among the moviegoers. Samajavaragamana, Ramuloo Ramulaa, OMG Daddy and Butta Bomma songs are the chartbusters from the film. Allu Arjun's last film ‘Naa Peru Surya: Naa Illu India’ failed at the box office and the actor is back onscreen after almost one and half year. The craze and hype among the fans of the actor is pretty high. Well, finally the verdict day has arrived. 

Going by the first reviews on social media, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo seem to have hit the right chord with the audience. The Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde starrer has lived up to audience expectations as it received a positive response from the audience and critics alike. One of the Twitter users wrote, "Excellent first half, not a single boring scene Thaman kummi dengutunadu #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo." 

Another cine goer tweeted, "#AlaVaikunthapurramuloo is a pleasant family entertainer that’s packed with 100% emotion and ample entertainment. Trivikram’s family/comedy touch is evident throughout the film. Allu Arjun’s best performance and solid technical work & music. Sure shot blockbuster!." 

Check out Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo movie review here: 

Trivikram Srinivas directorial also stars Nivetha Pethuraj, Tabu, Sushanth among others. 

A day ahead the film's released, Allu Arjun took to Twitter and wished everyone Happy Sankranthi. He wrote, "#alavaikunthapurramuloo releasing tomorrow. Hoping to entertain you, your family and all your dear ones this Sankranthi. Happy Sankranthi to all of you from the bottom of my heart ." 

Have you watched the film? Let us know your review in the comment section below. 

