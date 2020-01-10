Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo: Pooja Hegde shares a happy picture with Allu Arjun, Sushanth & Nivetha Pethuraj

The picture shared by the south siren Pooja Hegde sees, Allu Arjun, Sushanth and Nivetha Pethuraj all smiles as they pose for an adorable picture.

The dynamic cast of the upcoming film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is gearing for the release of the film on January 12. The stunning leading lady of the Allu Arjun starrer, Pooja Hegde has shared a happy picture of the dynamic four cast members. The picture shared by the south siren Pooja Hegde sees, Allu Arjun, Sushanth and Nivetha Pethuraj all smiles as they pose for an adorable picture. The sultry diva Pooja Hegde is seen is a chic look as she poses in a light-coloured sleeveless dress and hair left open. The Stylish Star of the south film industry, Allu Arjun is looking very dapper and handsome in a light-coloured t-shirt and white coloured jeans.

Sushanth and Nievtha Pethuraj booth look stylish in their respective outfits. The film, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is helmed by ace director Trivikram Srinivas. The south film will also feature actors like Murali Sharma, , marathi actor Sachin Khedekar in key roles. The film sees the lead star Allu Arjun doing some rib-tickling comic scenes in the trailer. The south megastar Allu Arjun then in a twist of fate lands in a lavish home and is seen in big office space trying to woo the 'madam sir' Pooja Hegde.

The songs of the Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde starrer are already winning the hearts of the fans and music lovers across the country. The makers of the south drama, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo released the film's trailer recently, and the fans and film audience just could not hold back their excitement about the south film. The fans are eagerly looking forward to watch the film on the silver screen.

