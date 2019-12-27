Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo pre release event date gets REVEALED; Find Out

Pre-release event of Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has been revealed. The film is set to hit the big screens on January 12, 2020.

While we are waiting for titbits about Allu Arjun's most awaited movie, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, it has been revealed that the makers have locked the date of the movie’s pre-release event. The event will be reportedly held in Hyderabad on January 6. Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations are planning to make it a grand event. It has not yet been revealed who all will be present during the event.

Meanwhile, teaser of the Allu Arjun starrer was released recently, and fans are already going gaga. We have already witnessed the unbelievable songs of Thaman’s music for the movie. When the makers released three songs, they instantly became popular and the songs have received more than 200 million views on YouTube.

Thank you for all the Love . Soo many video’s of singing , dancing , kids n many more . Soo Glad this song strikes a chord with soo many hearts . 100M is not a number... it’s is a Reflection of your infinite Love . Thank you for all the Love #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo #Ramuloramula pic.twitter.com/vO8smjC8T7 — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) December 18, 2019

Touted to be a family entertainer, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo has music by Thaman and it is produced by S Radhakrishna and Allu Aravind. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the movie is slated for January 12, 2020 release. Ever since the video clip of Allu Arjun’s dialogue ‘gap teesukoledu… vachindi’ was released, his fans have been waiting for the movie’s release. Apart from Allu Arjun, the movie has huge ensemble cast including Pooja Hegde, as the female lead, , Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Jayaram and Sathyaraj in the supporting roles.

Credits :Times Of India

Read More